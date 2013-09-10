FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index rises 0.9 pct on technical adjustment
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 10, 2013 / 8:51 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index rises 0.9 pct on technical adjustment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN index
 ended 0.93 percent up on Tuesday to close at 474.53
points, mainly due to technical adjustments, while investors
were cautious after a fall in shares of blue-chip companies in
the previous session.
    "This is a technical adjustment," said Nguyen Anh Tuan, a
manager at Hanoi-based FLC Securities.
    Dairy products maker Vinamilk shares rose 1.47
percent, while top insurer Baoviet Holdings climbed 1.4
percent.
    Vingroup edged up 1.61 percent, followed by
PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed company by
market value, up at 0.78 percent.
    Trading volume halved to 28.8 million shares, the lowest
since Aug. 27, which Tuan said was a sign of investors being
cautious.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       474.53           
              PREV. CLOSE       470.16           
                 % CHANGE        0.93%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       475.62           
                      LOW       470.16           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -6.085           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -10.95           
        Change (%) 1-year       18.276           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.