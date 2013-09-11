FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.4 percent at midday
September 11, 2013 / 5:02 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.4 percent at midday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN index
 edged up 0.37 percent at midday on Wednesday, supported
by gains in several blue chips but investors remained cautious,
an analyst said.
    Shares of PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's biggest
listed firm by market value, gained 0.77 percent to 65,500 dong
($3.1) each, and Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank climbed
up 1.26 percent.
    Shares of dairy products maker Vinamilk were flat,
even after the Ho Chi Minh City-based firm opened a $115 million
factory on Tuesday, which could help expand its domestic market
share to 60 percent from nearly 50 percent now, a state-run
newspaper reported.
    Liquidity has improved slightly while the sentiment was
still cautious. The index could stay flat or fall for the rest
of the week, an analyst from APEC Securities said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday 0431
GMT.
                 VN Index       476.27           
              PREV. CLOSE       474.53           
                 % CHANGE        0.37%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       478.95           
                      LOW       474.53           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -5.212           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -9.538           
        Change (%) 1-year       22.025           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,080 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

