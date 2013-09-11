Vietnam index closes up 0.4 percent in thin trade

HANOI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN index closed 0.39 percent higher on Wednesday at 476.40 points with liquidity low and little appetite to stimulate buying, traders said. Energy, real estate and food sectors led, with Vingroup and PetroVietNam Gas both rising 0.8 percent. Liquidity was low at 33.5 million shares traded compared to the five-day average of 42.3 million. The index would likely fall next week, providing an opportunity for some bottom fishing, said Nguyen Hoang Long of State Capital Investment. Petrovietnam Finance, has merged with Western Bank to form a new lender, lost 6.78 percent. Petrovietnam Finance would delist soon, according to local newspapers. Vinacafe Bien Hoa shares slide 6.55 percent after the company's deputy chief executive officer sold 107,500 shares, or 57 percent of his shares in the firm, according to an announcement to the exchange. Dairy maker Vinamilk shares were flat at 138,000 dong ($6.54), despite the launch of a $115 million liquid milk plant with a capacity equal to that of its nine existing facilities. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close 0801 GMT. VN Index 476.4 PREV. CLOSE 474.53 % CHANGE 0.39% HIGH 478.95 LOW 473.68 Change (%) 1-mnth -5.212 Change (%) 3-mnth -9.538 Change (%) 1-year 22.025 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,090 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)