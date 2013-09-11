FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index closes up 0.4 percent in thin trade
September 11, 2013 / 9:01 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes up 0.4 percent in thin trade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN index
 closed 0.39 percent higher on Wednesday at 476.40 points
with liquidity low and little appetite to stimulate buying,
traders said.
    Energy, real estate and food sectors led, with Vingroup
 and PetroVietNam Gas both rising 0.8 percent.
Liquidity was low at 33.5 million shares traded compared to the
five-day average of 42.3 million.
    The index would likely fall next week, providing an
opportunity for some bottom fishing, said Nguyen Hoang Long of
State Capital Investment. 
     Petrovietnam Finance, has merged with Western Bank
to form a new lender, lost 6.78 percent. Petrovietnam Finance
would delist soon, according to local newspapers.
    Vinacafe Bien Hoa shares slide 6.55 percent after
the company's deputy chief executive officer sold 107,500
shares, or 57 percent of his shares in the firm, according to an
announcement to the exchange.
    Dairy maker Vinamilk shares were flat at 138,000
dong ($6.54), despite the launch of a $115 million liquid milk
plant with a capacity equal to that of its nine existing
facilities.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close 0801 GMT.
  
                 VN Index        476.4           
              PREV. CLOSE       474.53           
                 % CHANGE        0.39%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       478.95           
                      LOW       473.68           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -5.212           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -9.538           
        Change (%) 1-year       22.025           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,090 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

