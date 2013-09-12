FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index up 0.1 percent at midday, trade slim
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 12, 2013 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.1 percent at midday, trade slim

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN index inched
up 0.07 percent at the break on Thursday in low volume as
investors stayed largely on the sidelines ahead of re-jigs of
the portfolios of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), traders said.
    PetroVietNam Gas climbed 0.76 percent and
VietinBank, the country's biggest partly private bank
in terms of assets, edged up 0.6 percent. Real estate firm
Vingroup fell 0.79 percent and dairy maker Vinamilk
 was down at 0.72 percent. 
    Steel producer Hoa Phat Group extended its gain for
a third day, up 1.53 percent to 33,200 dong ($1.6) a share, the
highest price since May 2010.
    Trading was slow as investors were waiting to see which
stocks ETFs would pick next week, said Nguyen Phong of Viet
Capital Securities. 
    Here's a snapshot of the VN Index at midday 0431 GMT.
                 VN Index       476.73           
              PREV. CLOSE        476.4           
                 % CHANGE        0.07%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       477.24           
                      LOW       474.91           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -4.838           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -8.727           
        Change (%) 1-year       23.222           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,080 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.