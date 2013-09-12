FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Vietnam index dips 0.2 percent, sentiment cautious
September 12, 2013 / 8:42 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Vietnam index dips 0.2 percent, sentiment cautious

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Removes extraneous word, paragraph 4)
    HANOI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index closed
down 0.17 percent on Thursday with investors in cautious mood or
awaiting portfolio restructuring by exchange-traded funds (ETFs)
next week, analysts said.
    Confectionery firm Kinh Do shares fell by 1.64
percent and real estate company Vingroup was down 0.79
percent. Dairy firm Vinamilk lost 0.72 percent and top
insurer Baoviet 0.55 percent.
    Steelmaker Hoa Phat was among the few blue-chip
gainers, up 1.46 percent to 33,100 dong ($1.6), its highest
closing price since May 14, 2010.
    The index would fall or stay flat next week because of low
liquidity and expectation ETFs would continue a selling trend,
said an analyst at Ho Chi Minh Securities, predicting the index
would linger between 460 to 480 points until late October.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close 0801 GMT.
                 VN Index       475.59           
              PREV. CLOSE        476.4           
                 % CHANGE       -0.17%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       477.25           
                      LOW       474.91           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -4.838           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -8.727           
        Change (%) 1-year       23.222           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,080 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

