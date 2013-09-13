FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.2 percent at midday
September 13, 2013 / 5:21 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.2 percent at midday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged up 0.24 percent at midday on Friday in thin trade
and weak buying appetite among investors, analysts said.
    Top insurer Baoviet Holdings led with a 1.1 percent
increase, followed by PetroVietNam Gas at 0.76 percent.
Banks mostly gained or stayed flat, with Vietcombank up
0.82 percent and Vietinbank 0.61 percent.
    Petrovietnam Finance is due to delist on Sept. 24
and fell 5.77 percent. Exchange-traded funds (ETF) may dump
shares in the firm - due to become a bank after a merger - when
they restructure their portfolios soon, said Nguyen The Minh, an
analyst at Viet Capital Securities.
    The changes in portfolios were unlikely to impact the index
much, Minh added.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday 0431 GMT
                 VN Index       476.75           
              PREV. CLOSE       475.59           
                 % CHANGE        0.24%           
                                                 
                     HIGH          478           
                      LOW       474.54           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -4.779           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        -8.23           
        Change (%) 1-year       22.464           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

