Vietnam index ends up 0.2 percent in thin trade
September 13, 2013 / 8:26 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index ends up 0.2 percent in thin trade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index ended
0.17 percent up on Friday at 476.42 points in low trading volume
as investors waited for changes in exchange-traded funds'
portfolios next week.
    Vinacafe Bien Hoa jumped 6.58 percent, and dairy
product maker Vinamilk climbed 0.73 percent. 
    Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank was the only bank to
gain, with shares edging up 0.82 percent. 
    ETFs would continue selling, keeping the index either flat
or down next week, an analyst has said.
    Liquidity remained low at 29 million shares, well below the
five-day average volume of 42 million.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close 0801 GMT.
   
                 VN Index       476.42           
              PREV. CLOSE       475.59           
                 % CHANGE        0.17%           
                                                 
                     HIGH          478           
                      LOW       474.54           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -4.779           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        -8.23           
        Change (%) 1-year       22.464           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
