Vietnam index nearly flat at midday

HANOI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was almost flat at the break on Monday, edging down 0.07 percent in higher trade volume, with banks, energy and real estate firms outperforming the broader market. Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank and Sacombank gained 2.45 percent and 1.76 percent respectively and Property firm HAGL rose 1.5 percent. Top insurer Baoviet Holdings dropped nearly 2 percent and Vinamilk lost 0.7 percent. Liquidity is likely to increase this week after portfolio restructuring by exchange-traded fund, Market Vectors Vietnam, analyst Le Dac An at Tan Viet Securities said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday 0431 GMT. VN Index 476.07 PREV. CLOSE 476.42 % CHANGE -0.07% HIGH 478.7 LOW 474.96 Change (%) 1-mnth -4.281 Change (%) 3-mnth -7.507 Change (%) 1-year 21.735 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,080 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)