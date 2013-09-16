FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index nearly flat at midday
#Financials
September 16, 2013 / 5:37 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index nearly flat at midday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 was almost flat at the break on Monday, edging down 0.07
percent in higher trade volume, with banks, energy and real
estate firms outperforming the broader market.
    Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank and Sacombank
 gained 2.45 percent and 1.76 percent respectively and 
Property firm HAGL rose 1.5 percent.
    Top insurer Baoviet Holdings dropped nearly 2
percent and Vinamilk lost 0.7 percent.
    Liquidity is likely to increase this week after portfolio
restructuring by exchange-traded fund, Market Vectors Vietnam,
analyst Le Dac An at Tan Viet Securities said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday 0431
GMT.
                 VN Index       476.07           
              PREV. CLOSE       476.42           
                 % CHANGE       -0.07%           
                                                 
                     HIGH        478.7           
                      LOW       474.96           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -4.281           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -7.507           
        Change (%) 1-year       21.735           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,080 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
