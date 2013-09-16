FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index dips 0.2 percent, but banks gain
September 16, 2013 / 8:27 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index dips 0.2 percent, but banks gain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index eased
0.18 percent at close on Monday with moderate volume, pulled
down by several blue chips while most banks gained.
    Top insurer Baoviet Holdings lost 2.77 percent and
Petrovietnam Gas, the market's largest firm by
capitalisation, eased 0.76 percent.    
    Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank topped the chart,
rising 2.86 percent, followed by Sacombank with a 2.35
percent gain and Eximbank up 0.71 percent.
    Liquidity was not expected to increase until late this week,
analyst Vu Tran Vinh Thuy at Dai Viet Securities said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT).        
                 VN Index       475.57           
              PREV. CLOSE       476.42           
                 % CHANGE       -0.18%           
                                                 
                     HIGH        478.7           
                      LOW       473.97           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -4.281           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -7.507           
        Change (%) 1-year       21.735           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

