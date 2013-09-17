FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.3 pct at midday, trade slim
September 17, 2013 / 5:02 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.3 pct at midday, trade slim

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged up 0.29 percent at midday on Tuesday in thin volume
as most investors stayed on the sidelines.
    Banking and energy firms led the index, with shares in
Hanoi-based Vietcombank gaining 1.98 percent and
PetroVietNam Gas, the market's largest listed firm by
capitalisation, rising 0.77 percent. 
    Liquidity was low as investors have little appetite for
trading, said analyst Nguyen Hoai Nam at Maybank Kim Eng
Securities.
    The index is likely to increase or stay flat during the week
as net foreign selling has been receding, he said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT)
                 VN Index       476.96           
              PREV. CLOSE       475.57           
                 % CHANGE        0.29%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       477.45           
                      LOW       475.82           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -6.345           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -6.573           
        Change (%) 1-year       19.229           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

