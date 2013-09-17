Vietnam index up 0.3 pct at midday, trade slim

HANOI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.29 percent at midday on Tuesday in thin volume as most investors stayed on the sidelines. Banking and energy firms led the index, with shares in Hanoi-based Vietcombank gaining 1.98 percent and PetroVietNam Gas, the market's largest listed firm by capitalisation, rising 0.77 percent. Liquidity was low as investors have little appetite for trading, said analyst Nguyen Hoai Nam at Maybank Kim Eng Securities. The index is likely to increase or stay flat during the week as net foreign selling has been receding, he said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT) VN Index 476.96 PREV. CLOSE 475.57 % CHANGE 0.29% HIGH 477.45 LOW 475.82 Change (%) 1-mnth -6.345 Change (%) 3-mnth -6.573 Change (%) 1-year 19.229 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)