Vietnam index closes up 0.5 pct, demand low
September 17, 2013 / 8:52 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes up 0.5 pct, demand low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index edged
up 0.45 percent to close at 477.73 points in a slightly higher
volume, led by bank shares,  but investors were cautious.
    Stocks of Hanoi-based Vietcombank climbed 2.38
percent to close at 25,800 dong ($1.22) each, its highest price
since Aug. 22, and Sacombank gained 2.3 percent.
    Top insurer Baoviet Holdings rose 1.14 percent, and
PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm by
capitalisation, also edged up 0.77 percent.
    The index could move at 470-480 points this week, while
liquidity was expected to rise slowly, analyst Doan Thi Anh
Nguyet at Saigon-Hanoi Securities said.
    The market lacked supportive news to boost investors'
appetite, she said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at 0801 GMT.
                 VN Index       477.73           
              PREV. CLOSE       475.57           
                 % CHANGE        0.45%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       480.16           
                      LOW       475.82           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -6.345           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -6.573           
        Change (%) 1-year       19.229           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,090 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

