Vietnam index dips 0.2 pct at midday
September 18, 2013 / 5:02 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index dips 0.2 pct at midday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged down 0.18 percent to 476.88 points by midday on
Wednesday, with most stocks losing ground.
    All bank shares were down, led by Eximbank with a
fall of 1.41 percent to 14,000 dong ($0.66) each, and Pha Lai
Thermal Power, the most traded share among blue-chips
in the morning session, also lost 1.56 percent.
    PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm by
capitalisation, was among several firms to gain in the session,
edging up 0.76 percent.
    Liquidity is likely to boost up on Friday, the last trading
day of the exchange-traded fund Market Vectors Vietnam during
its third portfolio restructuring, analyst Pham Van Khoa at Bao
Viet Securities said. 
    The index could reach 480 points at the end of the week,
Khoa said. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday 0431
GMT.
                 VN Index       476.88           
              PREV. CLOSE       477.73           
                 % CHANGE       -0.18%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       479.43           
                      LOW       476.44           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        -5.92           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        -4.17           
        Change (%) 1-year       18.912           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,100 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

