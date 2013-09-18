FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index dips 0.7 pct due to margin trading
September 18, 2013 / 8:58 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index dips 0.7 pct due to margin trading

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 dropped 0.73 percent to close at 474.26 points on
Wednesday, with shares including blue chips being beaten by
margin trading.
    Shares of Petrovietnam Finance shed 6.98 percent,
extending a week-long fall after it announced a merger with a
domestic bank. 
    It has been difficult to sell PVF stocks since, so investors
sold other shares in their portfolio to qualify for the margin
ratio, analyst Nguyen The Minh at Viet Capital Securities said.
    Other banks also lost ground, with Hanoi-based lender
Vietcombank sliding 2.33 percent, VietinBank,
the country's largest partly private bank in terms of assets,
losing 1.88 percent and Sacombank easing 1.69 percent.
    Analysts said the index was not expected to pass the 480-485
point range by the end of the week.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       474.26           
              PREV. CLOSE       477.73           
                 % CHANGE       -0.73%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       479.43           
                      LOW       473.52           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        -5.92           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        -4.17           
        Change (%) 1-year       18.912           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

