Vietnam index closes up 0.4 pct on Fed move
September 19, 2013 / 8:33 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes up 0.4 pct on Fed move

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 0.39 percent on Thursday, with most shares gaining
on the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision not to taper its
asset-buying programme for now. 
    Energy and insurance firms were the top gainers. PV Drilling
and Well Services Co shares advanced the most, with a
5.88 percent rise, and Baoviet Holdings, Vietnam's
largest insurer, also increased 2.58 percent.
    Pha Lai Thermal Power Co, the most traded share
among blue-chips on Thursday, climbed 2.69 percent. Dairy
products maker Vinamilk also edged up 0.74 percent to
close at 137,000 dong ($6.48) each.
    Analysts said trading volume was expected to pick up on
Friday, the last trading day of the exchange-traded fund Market
Vectors Vietnam during its third portfolio restructuring.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close 0801 GMT.
                 VN Index       476.09           
              PREV. CLOSE       474.26           
                 % CHANGE        0.39%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       478.99           
                      LOW       475.69           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -6.603           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -4.935           
        Change (%) 1-year       20.215           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,100 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
