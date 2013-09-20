Vietnam index flat, volume up on bargain hunting

HANOI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was held nearly unchanged on Friday, with most blue chips standing still, while liquidity rose as investors were seeking cheap shares, an analyst said. Petrovietnam Gas, the market's largest firm by capitalisation, stood unchanged along with shares of Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank, top dairy product maker Vinamilk and Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp. Shares of Petrovietnam Finance Corp (PVFC) rose 2.63 percent to 4,000 dong ($0.19) each, breaking a 10-day fall, after the central bank has licensed a bank, which was formed from a merger of PVFC and a small domestic lender. PVF shares will be delisted as of Sept. 24 to help the firm complete the merger, the exchange has said. Nearly 33 million shares changed hand on Friday morning, compared with a five-day average level of 37 million shares. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday 0431 GMT. VN Index 476.1 PREV. CLOSE 476.09 % CHANGE 0.00% HIGH 477 LOW 474.7 Change (%) 1-mnth -6.835 Change (%) 3-mnth -5.42 Change (%) 1-year 20.667 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,080 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)