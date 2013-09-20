FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index flat, volume up on bargain hunting
September 20, 2013 / 5:19 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index flat, volume up on bargain hunting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 was held nearly unchanged on Friday, with most blue chips
standing still, while liquidity rose as investors were seeking
cheap shares, an analyst said.
    Petrovietnam Gas, the market's largest firm by
capitalisation, stood unchanged along with shares of Hanoi-based
lender Vietcombank, top dairy product maker Vinamilk
 and Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp.
    Shares of Petrovietnam Finance Corp (PVFC) rose
2.63 percent to 4,000 dong ($0.19) each, breaking a 10-day fall,
after the central bank has licensed a bank, which was formed
from a merger of PVFC and a small domestic lender.
    PVF shares will be delisted as of Sept. 24 to help the firm
complete the merger, the exchange has said.
    Nearly 33 million shares changed hand on Friday morning,
compared with a five-day average level of 37 million shares.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday 0431
GMT.        
                 VN Index        476.1           
              PREV. CLOSE       476.09           
                 % CHANGE        0.00%           
                                                 
                     HIGH          477           
                      LOW        474.7           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -6.835           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        -5.42           
        Change (%) 1-year       20.667           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,080 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

