Vietnam index gains 0.2 pct on strong fund trading
#Asia
September 20, 2013 / 9:03 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index gains 0.2 pct on strong fund trading

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged up 0.23 percent to close at 477.19 points on
Friday, with volume hitting a 12-week high as two
exchange-traded funds finalised their portfolio restructuring.
    Volume rose to 84.26 million shares, the highest since June
26. Two funds, the Market Vectors Vietnam and the FTSE, were the
most active on Friday, their last trading day in the third
quarter portfolio review, said Doan Minh Quan at ACB Securities.
    The index had a small gain because the two funds sold and
bought different shares during the session, Quan added. Next
week trading would slow as investors await further news, he
said.
    Shares in Ho Chi Minh City-based lender Sacombank 
gained the most, at 6.47 percent, followed by a rise of 5.26
percent by Petrovietnam Finance Corp, which will be
delisted on Sept. 24 as part of a merger process.
    PVF shares have lost 40 percent, hitting the record-low of
3,800 dong ($0.18) each on Thursday, after the firm announced a
merger with a domestic bank on Sept. 8.
    The gradual fall has prompted investors to seek to buy the
cheap stock, and PVF volume hit 24 million shares on Friday, the
highest since the share debut in early November 2008, Reuters
data show.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at 0801 GMT.
                 VN Index       477.19           
              PREV. CLOSE       476.09           
                 % CHANGE        0.23%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       477.19           
                      LOW        474.7           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -6.835           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        -5.42           
        Change (%) 1-year       20.667           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,080 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
