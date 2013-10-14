FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index edges up on bargain-buying
#Financials
October 14, 2013 / 5:21 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index edges up on bargain-buying

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 was up 0.1 percent at midday on Monday as investors
snapped up cheap stocks after three consecutive sessions of
falls, analysts said.
    Investors bought back small-cap stocks after making profit
in these shares over the previous sessions, said analyst Nguyen
The Minh at Viet Capital Securities. 
    Big-cap companies are expected to announce positive results
for the September quarter next week, which would boost up the
index, Minh added.
    Dairy products maker Vinamilk inched up 0.71
percent and Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank rose 0.35
percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       495.03           
              PREV. CLOSE       494.53           
                 % CHANGE        0.10%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       495.67           
                      LOW       493.33           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        3.806           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        2.077           
        Change (%) 1-year       25.455           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

