Vietnam index closes down 0.2 pct on technical adjustment

HANOI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index lost 0.18 percent to close at 493.62 on Monday on technical adjustment, extending its losses for the fourth straight day, analysts said. Shares of top insurer Baoviet Holdings fell 1.55 percent and PetroVietNam Gas, the country's biggest listed firm, edged down 0.76 percent. PetroVietNam shares have fallen in the last three sessions as investors were concerned about a possible increase in fuel prices, analysts said. "This fall won't take long as the index only edged down by a little in lighter trading volume, indicators of temporary technical adjustment," said Nguyen Anh Tuan, a manager at FLC Securities. The VN Index would reach a resistance level at 513 points within two weeks unless some negative news appears, Tuan added. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 493.62 PREV. CLOSE 494.53 % CHANGE -0.18% HIGH 495.67 LOW 492.81 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.806 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.077 Change (%) 1-year 25.455 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)