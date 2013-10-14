FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index closes down 0.2 pct on technical adjustment
October 14, 2013

Vietnam index closes down 0.2 pct on technical adjustment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 lost 0.18 percent to close at 493.62 on Monday on
technical adjustment, extending its losses for the fourth
straight day, analysts said.
    Shares of top insurer Baoviet Holdings fell 1.55
percent and PetroVietNam Gas, the country's biggest
listed firm, edged down 0.76 percent.
    PetroVietNam shares have fallen in the last three sessions
as investors were concerned about a possible increase in fuel
prices, analysts said. 
    "This fall won't take long as the index only edged down by a
little in lighter trading volume, indicators of temporary
technical adjustment," said Nguyen Anh Tuan, a manager at FLC
Securities.
    The VN Index would reach a resistance level at 513 points
within two weeks unless some negative news appears, Tuan added.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).     
                 VN Index       493.62           
              PREV. CLOSE       494.53           
                 % CHANGE       -0.18%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       495.67           
                      LOW       492.81           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        3.806           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        2.077           
        Change (%) 1-year       25.455           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

