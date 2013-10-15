FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index gains 0.1 pct, real estate firms lead
October 15, 2013 / 5:44 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index gains 0.1 pct, real estate firms lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged up 0.07 percent by midday on Tuesday, breaking a
four-fall streak while the market was weighing news on the U.S.
debt and Vietnam's effort to clean up banks' bad debt.
    Shares of real estate developer Itaco led the gain,
rising 1.75 percent, followed by HAGL Co with a
0.95-percent advance and dairy products maker Vinamilk 
gaining 0.71 percent.
    Negative news from the U.S. federal debt was offset by
upbeat news that the Vietnam Asset Management Company issued $38
million worth of bonds to pay bad debts, Vietcombank Securities
wrote on a note to clients on Tuesday.
    Buy and selling forces were almost even out while the index
was nearing the 490-point supporting level, analyst Doan Thi Anh
Nguyet at Saigon-Hanoi Securities said.
    Analysts expect the index to surpass 500 points in the next
two weeks.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       493.98           
              PREV. CLOSE       493.62           
                 % CHANGE        0.07%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       495.59           
                      LOW       492.37           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth         3.61           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -0.075           
        Change (%) 1-year        25.75           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

