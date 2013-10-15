FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index rises 0.4 pct, volume low amid caution
October 15, 2013 / 8:39 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index rises 0.4 pct, volume low amid caution

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 inched up 0.43 percent after four falls in a row, but
investors were still cautious, awaiting third-quarter earnings
expected next week and more news on a U.S. budget deal, analysts
said on Tuesday.
    The average volume so far this week is 44.5 million shares
per day, down from 65.7 million shares per day last week.
    "This shows that investors are cautious, awaiting news on
the third quarter's results and on the U.S. debt," said analyst
Giang Trung Kien of FPT Securities. 
    But analysts expect the index to rise next week as forecasts
show solid business results of firms in the third quarter and
U.S. senators hinted at possible fiscal deal on Tuesday.
 
    "The index is seen positive overall," Kien said.
    Shares of real estate developer Itaco led the gain,
rising 1.75 percent. Top insurer Baoviet Holdings 
advanced 0.79 percent, and dairy products maker edged
up 0.71 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       495.72           
              PREV. CLOSE       493.62           
                 % CHANGE        0.43%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       495.72           
                      LOW       492.37           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth         3.61           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -0.075           
        Change (%) 1-year        25.75           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

