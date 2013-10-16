FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index up 0.8 pct at midday, blue chips gain
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 16, 2013 / 5:09 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.8 pct at midday, blue chips gain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 0.8 percent at break on Wednesday, lifted by banks,
insurance and real estate firms as sentiment was positive for
the near term, analysts said.
    Banks led the rise, with Hanoi-based Vietcombank 
climbing 2.42 percent, VietinBank -- the country's
largest partly private bank in terms of assets -- advancing 2.31
percent and Military Bank gaining 1.41 percent.
    Real estate firm HAGL Co was the top riser, with
stocks increasing 4.67 percent, and top insurer Baoviet Holdings
 nudged up 2.09 percent.
    Analysts were optimistic about Vietnam's share market,
citing supporting news about bad debt purchases by the central
bank-run assets management firm as well as solid earnings by big
cap firms expected soon.
    "The four-fall streak is a technical adjustment, and the
general outlook suggests advance for the index in near term,"
said analyst Nguyen Hoai Nam at Maybank Kim Eng Securities.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).  
                 VN Index       499.67           
              PREV. CLOSE       495.72           
                 % CHANGE        0.80%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       499.77           
                      LOW       495.02           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        4.051           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        0.328           
        Change (%) 1-year       26.601           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.