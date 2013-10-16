Vietnam index rises 0.65 pct, buying demand supports

HANOI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.65 percent on Wednesday as buying demand lent support, partly due to expectations of good corporate earnings. Analysts said the bad debt purchase by the central bank-run asset management firm and solid third-quarter earnings of big cap firms expected in coming days have helped reinforce investors' positive sentiment. Foreigners have been net buyers so far in October, having switched from net sellers between June and September, data from the exchange showed. The index was briefly lifted beyond 500 points, and volume rose to nearly 70 million shares, compared with a five-day average of 56 million shares. Most blue chips gained. Real estate firm HAGL Co led the chart with a 3.74-percent rise, followed by Hanoi-based Vietcombank gaining 3.11 percent. The index could exceed 510 points within the next two weeks, said analyst Nguyen Hoang Phuong at Ho Chi Minh City Securities. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT). VN Index 498.96 PREV. CLOSE 495.72 % CHANGE 0.65% HIGH 500.6 LOW 495.02 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.051 Change (%) 3-mnth 0.328 Change (%) 1-year 26.601 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)