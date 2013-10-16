FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index rises 0.65 pct, buying demand supports
October 16, 2013 / 8:44 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index rises 0.65 pct, buying demand supports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 0.65 percent on Wednesday as buying demand lent
support, partly due to expectations of good corporate earnings.
    Analysts said the bad debt purchase by the central bank-run
asset management firm and solid third-quarter earnings of big
cap firms expected in coming days have helped reinforce
investors' positive sentiment.
    Foreigners have been net buyers so far in October, having
switched from net sellers between June and September, data from
the exchange showed.
    The index was briefly lifted beyond 500 points, and volume
rose to nearly 70 million shares, compared with a five-day
average of 56 million shares.
    Most blue chips gained. Real estate firm HAGL Co 
led the chart with a 3.74-percent rise, followed by Hanoi-based
Vietcombank gaining 3.11 percent. 
    The index could exceed 510 points within the next two weeks,
said analyst Nguyen Hoang Phuong at Ho Chi Minh City Securities.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT). 
                 VN Index       498.96           
              PREV. CLOSE       495.72           
                 % CHANGE        0.65%           
                                                 
                     HIGH        500.6           
                      LOW       495.02           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        4.051           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        0.328           
        Change (%) 1-year       26.601           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
