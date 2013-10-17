FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.3 pct at midday on U.S. fiscal deal
October 17, 2013 / 4:52 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.3 pct at midday on U.S. fiscal deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 climbed 0.33 percent at midday on Thursday, in line with
advances on regional markets, boosted by news that the U.S.
government will reopen soon, an analyst said.
    The U.S. Congress on Wednesday approved an 11th-hour deal to
end a partial government shutdown and pull the world's biggest
economy back from the brink of a historic debt default that
could have threatened financial calamity. 
    "Positive news from the United States and solid third
quarter earnings of big cap firms expected in a few days created
upbeat sentiment among investors," manager Doan Minh Quan at ACB
Securities said.
    Real estate firms led, with shares of HAGL Co 
rising 1.8 percent and Vingroup gaining 1.55 percent.
PetroVietNam Gas, the country's largest listed firm,
also nudged up 0.77 percent.
    The index would gain further next week thanks to extended 
optimism, Quan said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).    
                 VN Index        500.6           
            PREVUE. CLOSE       498.96           
                 % CHANGE        0.33%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       502.64           
                      LOW        500.1           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        4.918           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        0.552           
        Change (%) 1-year       24.984           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,085 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
