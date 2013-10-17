FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index ends up 0.1 pct on U.S. deal, earnings
October 17, 2013 / 8:39 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index ends up 0.1 pct on U.S. deal, earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 closed up 0.13 percent at 499.59 points on Thursday,
tracking rises in other regional markets on the U.S. fiscal deal
and also on solid earnings by domestic firms, analysts said.
    Sentiment improved after legislators produced a last-minute
deal to lift the U.S. government's borrowing limit and dodge a
potentially catastrophic debt default. 
    "News from the United States and other supporting news
within Vietnam created upbeat responses from investors," said
analyst Tran Minh Hoang at Vietcombank Securities.
    Military Bank was the top riser among blue chip
stocks, with shares gaining 1.55 percent, followed by
confectionery firm Kinh Do Corp that climbed 0.99
percent.
    Stocks of steel producer Hoa Sen Group rose 0.76
percent. The firm's net profit reached 580 billion dong ($27.5
million) for the fiscal year ended September, beating its own
target by 45 percent, it said in a statement on Thursday.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT).  
                 VN Index       499.59           
              PREV. CLOSE       498.96           
                 % CHANGE        0.13%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       502.64           
                      LOW       498.83           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        4.918           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        0.552           
        Change (%) 1-year       24.984           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
                                                 
 ($1=21,090 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

