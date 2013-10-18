FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.25 pct by midday, sentiment boosted
#Financials
October 18, 2013 / 5:08 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.25 pct by midday, sentiment boosted

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged up 0.25 percent at break on Friday on U.S. fiscal
deal and bad debt settlements in Vietnamese banks boosted
sentiment, an analyst said.
    "News that the U.S. government reopened and interest from
foreigners to purchase bad debts from Vietnamese banks boosted
the stock market," said analyst Tong Minh Tuan at Vietcombank
Securities.
    Between 50 and 60 foreign companies have shown interest in
purchasing Vietnamese banks' bad debts since Oct. 1, state media
have reported.
    In addition, foreigners have been net buyers so far this
month, with a value of 24 billion dong ($1.14 million) as of
Oct. 17, while they were net sellers in the previous four
months, according to the exchange's data.
    PetroVietNam Gas, the country's largest listed
firm, gained 0.76 percent, and dairy products maker Vinamilk
 rose 0.71 percent.  
    The index could further rise within the next two weeks, Tuan
said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       500.82           
              PREV. CLOSE       499.59           
                 % CHANGE        0.25%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       501.39           
                      LOW       497.91           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        4.576           
        Change (%) 3-mnth         0.42           
        Change (%) 1-year       25.835           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,090 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

