Vietnam index closes up 0.25 pct, positive sentiment
October 18, 2013 / 8:18 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes up 0.25 pct, positive sentiment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged up 0.25 percent to close at 500.83 points on Friday
as news on the U.S. fiscal deal and bad debt settlements boosted
optimism among investors, analysts said.
    "Upbeat sentiment has been stable, and the index would
further rise at low pace after some adjustments early next
week," said manager Luu Quoc Yen of the Vietnam Association of
Financial Investors.
    Liquidity has improved, with 69.7 million shares changing
hands on Friday, above the five-day average of 58.5 million
shares.
    Real estate firms led. Shares of Tan Tao Investment and
Industry Corp jumped 6.78 percent, with 11.4 million
stocks traded, the highest volume since June 24, followed by
Vingroup that gained 0.77 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       500.83           
              PREV. CLOSE       499.59           
                 % CHANGE        0.25%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       501.39           
                      LOW       497.91           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        4.576           
        Change (%) 3-mnth         0.42           
        Change (%) 1-year       25.835           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

