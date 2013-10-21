FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index up 0.4 pct at midday, buying boosts
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
October 21, 2013 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.4 pct at midday, buying boosts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 0.39 percent by midday on Monday, extending a
four-day rising streak as optimistic investors bought stocks, an
analyst said.
    Real estate firms led, with shares of Tan Tao Investment and
Industry Corp increasing 4.76 percent and Vingroup
 climbing 0.76 percent.
    Top insurer Baoviet Holdings also advanced 1.02
percent and PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed
firm, gained 0.78 percent.
    "The VN Index has passed 500 points with solid buying from
investors," said analyst Vu Tran Vinh Thuy at Dai Viet
Securities. The index could reach 505-506 points later this
week, he said.
    Volume has increased, with more than 61 million shares
changing hands during the Monday morning session alone, compared
with a five-day average of 62.7 million shares, Reuters data
showed.
    The index has gained 1.5 percent in the past four sessions
starting on Oct. 15.
    Vietnam's economic growth is expected to accelerate to 5.4
percent this year and is targeted to quicken further in 2014,
Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said on Monday. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       502.77           
              PREV. CLOSE       500.83           
                 % CHANGE        0.39%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       503.03           
                      LOW       500.25           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        5.602           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        0.803           
        Change (%) 1-year       25.676           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.