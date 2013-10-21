FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 21, 2013 / 8:50 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index ends up 0.1 pct, volume at 20-wk high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 closed up 0.15 percent on Monday, the fifth gain in a
row, and volume surged to around a 20-week high as investors bet
on further gains of blue chips, analysts said.
    Liquidity surged to 112.33 million shares, the highest since
May 31, as investors restructured portfolios, said analyst
Nguyen The Minh from Viet Capital Securities. 
    "Investors are shifting money from speculative stocks to
shares of big cap firms such as PetroVietNam Gas,
Baoviet Holdings, or Ma San Group, in hope for
profit from their further rises," Minh said.
    Shares of top insurer Baoviet Holdings climbed 1.79 percent,
and food producer Ma San Group Corp rose 1.23 percent.
    The index could rise to 520 points within two weeks, given
the positive outlook of Vietnam's economy and solid earnings of
some firms in the third quarter ended September, Minh said.
    Vietnam's economic growth is expected to accelerate to 5.4
percent this year and is targeted to quicken further in 2014,
Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said on Monday. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT). 
                 VN Index       501.57           
              PREV. CLOSE       500.83           
                 % CHANGE        0.15%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       503.72           
                      LOW       500.25           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        5.602           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        0.803           
        Change (%) 1-year       25.676           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

