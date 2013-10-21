Vietnam index ends up 0.1 pct, volume at 20-wk high

HANOI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed up 0.15 percent on Monday, the fifth gain in a row, and volume surged to around a 20-week high as investors bet on further gains of blue chips, analysts said. Liquidity surged to 112.33 million shares, the highest since May 31, as investors restructured portfolios, said analyst Nguyen The Minh from Viet Capital Securities. "Investors are shifting money from speculative stocks to shares of big cap firms such as PetroVietNam Gas, Baoviet Holdings, or Ma San Group, in hope for profit from their further rises," Minh said. Shares of top insurer Baoviet Holdings climbed 1.79 percent, and food producer Ma San Group Corp rose 1.23 percent. The index could rise to 520 points within two weeks, given the positive outlook of Vietnam's economy and solid earnings of some firms in the third quarter ended September, Minh said. Vietnam's economic growth is expected to accelerate to 5.4 percent this year and is targeted to quicken further in 2014, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said on Monday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT). VN Index 501.57 PREV. CLOSE 500.83 % CHANGE 0.15% HIGH 503.72 LOW 500.25 Change (%) 1-mnth 5.602 Change (%) 3-mnth 0.803 Change (%) 1-year 25.676 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)