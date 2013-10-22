FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2013 / 4:59 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index dips 0.4 pct at midday after five gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged down 0.38 percent at break on Tuesday after a
five-day rising streak, despite some support from ratings and
solid earnings.
    Most blue chip lost, with shares of top insurer Baoviet
Holdings falling 1.25 percent and VietinBank,
Vietnam's largest partly private bank in terms of assets,
dipping 1.13 percent. 
    But real estate firm Vingroup and steel producer
Hoa Phat Group bucked the trend.
    VIC shares gained 0.76 percent after Fitch Ratings affirmed
the firm's long-term foreign and local currency issuer default
ratings at 'B+', with a stable outlook. 
    HPG stocks increased 0.28 percent, after the firm reported a
 net profit of 1.52 trillion dong ($72 million) in the first
nine months of 2013, beating the company's profit target for the
whole of this year by 27 percent, based on company statements.
    "Stock movements on the Hochiminh Stock Exchange are likely
to diversify this week, with small- and mid-cap shares losing
and some blue chips rising," said analyst Vu Duy Khanh at
Navibank Securities.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       499.65           
              PREV. CLOSE       501.57           
                 % CHANGE       -0.38%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       502.95           
                      LOW       499.32           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        5.109           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -0.435           
        Change (%) 1-year        25.95           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,080 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
