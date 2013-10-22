Vietnam index dips 0.4 pct at midday after five gains

HANOI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged down 0.38 percent at break on Tuesday after a five-day rising streak, despite some support from ratings and solid earnings. Most blue chip lost, with shares of top insurer Baoviet Holdings falling 1.25 percent and VietinBank, Vietnam's largest partly private bank in terms of assets, dipping 1.13 percent. But real estate firm Vingroup and steel producer Hoa Phat Group bucked the trend. VIC shares gained 0.76 percent after Fitch Ratings affirmed the firm's long-term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings at 'B+', with a stable outlook. HPG stocks increased 0.28 percent, after the firm reported a net profit of 1.52 trillion dong ($72 million) in the first nine months of 2013, beating the company's profit target for the whole of this year by 27 percent, based on company statements. "Stock movements on the Hochiminh Stock Exchange are likely to diversify this week, with small- and mid-cap shares losing and some blue chips rising," said analyst Vu Duy Khanh at Navibank Securities. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 499.65 PREV. CLOSE 501.57 % CHANGE -0.38% HIGH 502.95 LOW 499.32 Change (%) 1-mnth 5.109 Change (%) 3-mnth -0.435 Change (%) 1-year 25.95 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,080 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)