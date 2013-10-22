FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index ends down 0.2 pct on selling
October 22, 2013 / 8:43 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index ends down 0.2 pct on selling

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 ended down 0.2 percent on Tuesday, snapping a five-day
gain, as investors sold stocks to restructure portfolio,
analysts said.
    Stocks ended mixed as investors shifted funds from small-
and mid-cap stocks to some blue chips that could potentially
gain in near terms, particularly shares in the real estate,
steel, infrastructure and textile sectors, analysts said.
    "There is a slight indication of profit taking on some
stocks, but the index only lost slightly, showing that money is
still within the market and just moving around among stocks,"
said analyst Doan Thi Anh Nguyet at Saigon-Hanoi Securities.
    Shares of DHG Pharmaceutical Co lost the most,
dropping 2.59 percent, followed by VietinBank, the
country's largest partly private bank in terms of assets, with a
1.69-percent fall.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT). 
                 VN Index       500.57           
              PREV. CLOSE       501.57           
                 % CHANGE       -0.20%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       502.95           
                      LOW       498.74           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        5.109           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -0.435           
        Change (%) 1-year        25.95           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

