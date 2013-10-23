Vietnam index up 0.6 pct at midday, blue chips lead

HANOI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index climbed 0.62 percent at break on Wednesday, supported by buying demand for blue chips following positive marco-economic signs, an analyst said. Top insurer Baoviet Holdings led the rising chart, advancing 2.78 percent, followed by Pha Lai Thermal Power Co gaining 2.0 percent. Other big caps such as Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank and real estate firm Vingroup Co also gained. Vietnam's consumer price index was expected to rise 6.3 percent this year, which investors considered a positive news, said analyst Nguyen Phong at Viet Capital Securities. The market expectation is below the latest government's forecast of 7 percent, but is in line with a government target of keeping the annual consumer price rise at 6.0-6.5 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 503.65 PREV. CLOSE 500.57 % CHANGE 0.62% HIGH 504.81 LOW 501.41 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.9 Change (%) 3-mnth -1.104 Change (%) 1-year 26.088 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)