Vietnam index up 0.6 pct at midday, blue chips lead
October 23, 2013 / 5:28 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.6 pct at midday, blue chips lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 climbed 0.62 percent at break on Wednesday, supported by
buying demand for blue chips following positive marco-economic
signs, an analyst said.
    Top insurer Baoviet Holdings led the rising chart,
advancing 2.78 percent, followed by Pha Lai Thermal Power Co
 gaining 2.0 percent.
    Other big caps such as Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank
 and real estate firm Vingroup Co also gained.
    Vietnam's consumer price index was expected to rise 6.3
percent this year, which investors considered a positive news,
said analyst Nguyen Phong at Viet Capital Securities.
    The market expectation is below the latest government's
forecast of 7 percent, but is in line with a government target
of keeping the annual consumer price rise at 6.0-6.5 percent.
  
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT). 
                 VN Index       503.65           
              PREV. CLOSE       500.57           
                 % CHANGE        0.62%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       504.81           
                      LOW       501.41           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth          4.9           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -1.104           
        Change (%) 1-year       26.088           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
