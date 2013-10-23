Vietnam index closes up 0.7 pct on positive outlook

HANOI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index gained 0.7 percent to close at 504.05 points on Wednesday, the highest since late August 2013, lifted by optimistic economic outlook by the year end, analysts said. "The inflation target of 7 percent set by the government is likely to be achieved," said analyst Tran Minh Hoang from Vietcombank Securities, adding that actual inflation in 2013 could be lower. Funds have been kept in shares and shifted between penny and blue chip stocks, indicating that the market was still attractive to investors, Hoang said. Foreign investors' net buying totalled 27.95 billion dong ($1.32 million) so far in October, after four months of net selling, the exchange's data showed. Most blue chips advanced. Pha Lai Thermal Power Co led with a 3.0-percent rise, followed by top insurer Baoviet Holdings, gaining 2.53 percent. The index was likely to advance near 510 points this week and would have moderate rise until the end of 2013, Hoang added. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT). VN Index 504.05 PREV. CLOSE 500.57 % CHANGE 0.70% HIGH 504.81 LOW 501.41 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.9 Change (%) 3-mnth -1.104 Change (%) 1-year 26.088 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,080 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)