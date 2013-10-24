FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.1 pct at midday on macro news
October 24, 2013 / 4:51 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.1 pct at midday on macro news

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged up 0.14 percent by midday on Thursday, lifted by
positive macro-economics news, an analyst said.
    "Optimistic macroeconomics news such as low inflation in
October and upbeat gross domestic product forecasts have boosted
the sentiment," said analyst Vu Thi Thu Trang at APEC
Securities.
    Vietnam's inflation this year would be 5.92 percent against
the same month last year, the lowest since Aug. 2012, the
government's General Statistics Office said on Thursday.
 
    The country's economic growth is expected to accelerate to
5.4 percent this year, from 5.25 percent in 2012, and is
targeted to quicken further in 2014, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan
Dung told parliament on Monday. 
    The VN Index would rise further next week, and might reach
550 points by the year end, Trang said.
    Shares of Pha Lai Thermal Power Co gained the most
on Thursday, rising 1.94 percent, followed by dairy products
maker Vinamilk that climbed 1.42 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT). 
                 VN Index       504.77           
              PREV. CLOSE       504.05           
                 % CHANGE        0.14%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       505.74           
                      LOW       502.45           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth         5.21           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -0.048           
        Change (%) 1-year       26.738           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

