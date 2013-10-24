FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index closes down 0.6 pct on profit taking
#Asia
October 24, 2013 / 8:43 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes down 0.6 pct on profit taking

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 fell 0.57 percent to close at 501.17 points on Thursday
as investors booked quick profit, selling real estate stocks
among several blue chips, but the fall could be short-lived,
analysts said.
    The drop erased gains built earlier in the day on positive
macro-economics news, analysts said.
    Shares of real estate firm Tan Tao Investment and Industry
Corp fell the most, shedding 4.62 percent, followed by
Binh Minh Plastic Co, which dropped 2.13 percent.
    Earlier this month the index had a five-day gain ending on
Oct. 21. 
    "However, this adjustment would be short and the VN Index is
likely to further rise next week," said analyst Nguyen Hoang
Phuong from Ho Chi Minh City Securities.
    Upbeat sentiment could lift the index near 510 points within
the next two weeks, Phuong said.
    By the year end the index could rise to 550 points, thanks
to positive macro economic outlook, analyst Vu Thi Thu Trang at
APEC Securities said.    
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT).    
                   VN Index       501.17           
                PREV. CLOSE       504.05           
                   % CHANGE       -0.57%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       505.74           
                        LOW       500.64           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth         5.21           
          Change (%) 3-mnth       -0.048           
          Change (%) 1-year       26.738           
                                                   
               52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
               52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
