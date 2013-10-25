FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index gains 0.2 pct at midday on buying
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2013 / 5:17 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index gains 0.2 pct at midday on buying

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged up 0.24 percent at break on Friday, supported by
buying demand stronger than selling, an analyst said.
    Shares of real estate firm Tan Tao Investment and Industry
Corp led the chart with a 1.61-percent rise.
PetroVietNam Gas, the country's biggest listed firm,
also nudged up 0.78 percent.
    "Solid third-quarter earnings of companies have been
supporting the VN Index," said analyst Pham Van Khoa at Bao Viet
Securities.
    Dairy products maker Vinamilk posted a net profit
of 5 trillion dong ($237 million) for the first nine months of
2013, up 20.9 percent from a year ago, it said in a statement on
Thursday. VNM stocks stood unchanged by midday on Friday.
    "However, as the money inflow to the stock market and number
of gaining shares have been decreasing, the index might lose
next week," Khoa said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).     
                   VN Index       502.38           
                PREV. CLOSE       501.17           
                   % CHANGE        0.24%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       503.17           
                        LOW       499.81           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        3.801           
          Change (%) 3-mnth        1.415           
          Change (%) 1-year       26.734           
                                                   
               52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
               52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,080 dong)

 (Complied by Hanoi Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.