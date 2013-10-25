Vietnam index gains 0.2 pct at midday on buying

HANOI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.24 percent at break on Friday, supported by buying demand stronger than selling, an analyst said. Shares of real estate firm Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp led the chart with a 1.61-percent rise. PetroVietNam Gas, the country's biggest listed firm, also nudged up 0.78 percent. "Solid third-quarter earnings of companies have been supporting the VN Index," said analyst Pham Van Khoa at Bao Viet Securities. Dairy products maker Vinamilk posted a net profit of 5 trillion dong ($237 million) for the first nine months of 2013, up 20.9 percent from a year ago, it said in a statement on Thursday. VNM stocks stood unchanged by midday on Friday. "However, as the money inflow to the stock market and number of gaining shares have been decreasing, the index might lose next week," Khoa said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 502.38 PREV. CLOSE 501.17 % CHANGE 0.24% HIGH 503.17 LOW 499.81 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.801 Change (%) 3-mnth 1.415 Change (%) 1-year 26.734 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,080 dong) (Complied by Hanoi Newsroom)