FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index ends 0.1 pct down, investors take profit
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2013 / 8:27 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index ends 0.1 pct down, investors take profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 ended nearly unchanged on Friday, closing at 500.75
points, as investors booked profits after shares have had
several gains, analysts said.
    "Investors snapped profits from rising stocks and bought in
the shares that have not fully done their upward course," said
analyst Le Dac An at Tan Viet Securities.
    Share movements were mixed and liquidity remained moderate,
indicating that funds still stayed within the market, An said.
    Shares of Binh Minh Plastics Co lost the most,
falling 2.9 percent, while real estate firms Tan Tao Investment
and Industry Corp and HAGL Co had slight
gains.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT).
                   VN Index       500.75           
                PREV. CLOSE       501.17           
                   % CHANGE       -0.08%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       503.17           
                        LOW       499.53           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        3.801           
          Change (%) 3-mnth        1.415           
          Change (%) 1-year       26.734           
                                                   
               52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
               52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.