Vietnam index ends 0.1 pct down, investors take profit

HANOI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended nearly unchanged on Friday, closing at 500.75 points, as investors booked profits after shares have had several gains, analysts said. "Investors snapped profits from rising stocks and bought in the shares that have not fully done their upward course," said analyst Le Dac An at Tan Viet Securities. Share movements were mixed and liquidity remained moderate, indicating that funds still stayed within the market, An said. Shares of Binh Minh Plastics Co lost the most, falling 2.9 percent, while real estate firms Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp and HAGL Co had slight gains. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT). VN Index 500.75 PREV. CLOSE 501.17 % CHANGE -0.08% HIGH 503.17 LOW 499.53 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.801 Change (%) 3-mnth 1.415 Change (%) 1-year 26.734 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)