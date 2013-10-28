FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index flat at midday, banks fall
October 28, 2013 / 5:04 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index flat at midday, banks fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 was flat at Monday's break, with banking stocks falling
even after a major domestic bank has sought to list shares was
offset by the rise of PetroVietnam Gas while investors
were cautious, analysts said.
    Shares in PetroVietnam Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed
company, rose 1.56 percent to 65,000 dong ($3.08) per share,
helping the index stay unchanged while other blue chips fell.
    Shares in Vietinbank, Vietnam's top partly-private
bank in term of assets, dropped 1.14 percent, followed by
Vietcombank stocks, with a fall 1.67 of percent after
the exchange said state-run BIDV has sought to list shares.
 
    "The market lacks supportive information to attract the cash
flow from both foreigners and domestic investors," said analyst
Nguyen Anh Tuan at FLC Securities. The index would need more
time to post a stable growth, he said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT.)
             VN Index    500.76            
          PREV. CLOSE    500.75            
             % CHANGE     0.00%            
                                           
                 HIGH    501.86            
                  LOW    499.68            
                                           
    Change (%) 1-mnth     2.988            
    Change (%) 3-mnth     1.824            
    Change (%) 1-year    28.424            
                                           
         52-week high    533.15   10-Jun-13
         52-week low     372.39    5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,070 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

