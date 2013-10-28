Vietnam index closes down 0.86 pct, investors cut loss

HANOI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed down 0.86 percent on Monday with all top blue chips dropping or unchanged as short-term investors cut loss after the index fell for three straight days, analysts said. Bank stocks led the fall, with Vietcombank losing 1.67 percent, Sacombank down 1.16 percent and VietinBank falling 1.14 percent. "The local investors cut losses as many stocks were down during the last few sessions while the demand from foreign investors was very weak today," said analyst Pham Van Khoa at the Hanoi-based BaoViet Securities. Investors shrugged off the news that BIDV, Vietnam's third-largest bank by assets, has sought to list shares, saying the bank has said about its listing plan several times in the past, analysts said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT.) VN Index 496.46 PREV. CLOSE 500.75 % CHANGE -0.86% HIGH 501.86 LOW 496.46 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.988 Change (%) 3-mnth 1.824 Change (%) 1-year 28.424 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)