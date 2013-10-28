FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index closes down 0.86 pct, investors cut loss
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 28, 2013 / 8:35 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes down 0.86 pct, investors cut loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 closed down 0.86 percent on Monday with all top blue
chips dropping or unchanged as short-term investors cut loss
after the index fell for three straight days, analysts said.
    Bank stocks led the fall, with Vietcombank losing
1.67 percent, Sacombank down 1.16 percent and
VietinBank falling 1.14 percent.
    "The local investors cut losses as many stocks were down
during the last few sessions while the demand from foreign
investors was very weak today," said analyst Pham Van Khoa at
the Hanoi-based BaoViet Securities.
    Investors shrugged off the news that BIDV, Vietnam's
third-largest bank by assets, has sought to list shares, saying
the bank has said about its listing plan several times in the
past, analysts said. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT.)
             VN Index    496.46            
          PREV. CLOSE    500.75            
             % CHANGE    -0.86%            
                                           
                 HIGH    501.86            
                  LOW    496.46            
                                           
    Change (%) 1-mnth     2.988            
    Change (%) 3-mnth     1.824            
    Change (%) 1-year    28.424            
                                           
         52-week high    533.15   10-Jun-13
         52-week low     372.39    5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.