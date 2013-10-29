FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2013 / 5:37 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index down 0.2 pct at midday on low volume

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 extended its three-day losing streak on Tuesday, dropping
0.16 percent by midday on low volume as investors stayed on the
sidelines, analysts said.
    Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Services Co. shares
dipped 1.49 percent, while real estate firm HAGL edged
down 0.88 percent. 
    Shares of small-cap firm Ocean Group Co bucked the
trend, rising 1 percent.
    "Buying of small-cap stocks has been boosted, especially
those in the real estate sector, ahead of their earnings," said
Nguyen The Minh, an analyst at Viet Capital Securities.
    The index could rally to over 500 points this week if buying
in small caps remained strong over the next few days, Minh
added.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).  
                   VN Index       495.69            
                PREV. CLOSE       496.46            
                   % CHANGE       -0.16%            
                                                    
                       HIGH          497            
                        LOW       494.66            
                                                    
          Change (%) 1-mnth        2.024            
          Change (%) 3-mnth        0.512            
          Change (%) 1-year       26.745            
                                                    
               52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
               52-week low        372.39    5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

