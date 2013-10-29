Vietnam index closes up 0.1 pct, uptrend returns

HANOI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.12 percent on Tuesday, reversing a three-day falling streak of technical adjustments to head back upward, said an analyst. "A positive macroeconomic outlook, including a rise in foreign investment inflows and foreign buying of stocks have supported the index for the last two months," said Nguyen Hoang Phuong, an analyst at Ho Chi Minh City Securities. Foreign investment inflows into Vietnam are estimated to reach $9.6 billion in the first 10 months of this year, a rise of 6.4 percent from a year earlier, beating expectations. Foreign investors have been net buyers in October, buying 919 billion dong ($43.6 million) in equities so far this month, data from the Hochiminh Stock Exchange showed. Shares of top insurer Baoviet Holdings gained 1.77 percent, while food producer Ma San Group nudged up 0.62 percent. Analysts expect the index to rise further this week. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT). VN Index 497.08 PREV. CLOSE 496.46 % CHANGE 0.12% HIGH 497.74 LOW 494.01 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.024 Change (%) 3-mnth 0.512 Change (%) 1-year 26.745 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1 = 21,080 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)