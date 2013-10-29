FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index closes up 0.1 pct, uptrend returns
October 29, 2013 / 8:57 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes up 0.1 pct, uptrend returns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged up 0.12 percent on Tuesday, reversing a three-day
falling streak of technical adjustments to head back upward,
said an analyst.
    "A positive macroeconomic outlook, including a rise in
foreign investment inflows and foreign buying of stocks have
supported the index for the last two months," said Nguyen Hoang
Phuong, an analyst at Ho Chi Minh City Securities.
    Foreign investment inflows into Vietnam are estimated to
reach $9.6 billion in the first 10 months of this year, a rise
of 6.4 percent from a year earlier, beating expectations.
 
    Foreign investors have been net buyers in October, buying
919 billion dong ($43.6 million) in equities so far this month,
data from the Hochiminh Stock Exchange showed.
    Shares of top insurer Baoviet Holdings gained 1.77
percent, while food producer Ma San Group nudged up
0.62 percent. 
    Analysts expect the index to rise further this week.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT). 
                   VN Index       497.08            
                PREV. CLOSE       496.46            
                   % CHANGE        0.12%            
                                                    
                       HIGH       497.74            
                        LOW       494.01            
                                                    
          Change (%) 1-mnth        2.024            
          Change (%) 3-mnth        0.512            
          Change (%) 1-year       26.745            
                                                    
               52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
               52-week low        372.39    5-Nov-12
 ($1 = 21,080 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
