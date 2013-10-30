FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.4 pct at midday, uptrend extends
October 30, 2013 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.4 pct at midday, uptrend extends

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 climbed 0.42 percent at break on Wednesday, lifted by
positive sentiment following the central bank's debt settlement,
further investment by foreign investors and the economic
expansion, an analyst said.
    Macroeconomic news boosted investors' confidence, including
more bad debt purchases by the central bank-run firm VAMC since
Oct. 1, analyst Nguyen Hoai Nam at Maybank Kim Eng Securities
said.
    Foreign investors extended their net buying that started
since September following the United States' decision not to
taper its quantitative easing program, Nam added.
    Pharmaceutical firm DHG was the top riser on
Wednesday morning, with shares advancing 1.82 percent, followed
by PetroVietNam Gas, the country's largest listed firm,
gaining 1.57 percent.
    "The VN index could be on an upward trend until the end of
2013 as Vietnam's economy has signals of entering the expansion
stage," Nam said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT). 
                   VN Index       499.19             
                PREV. CLOSE       497.08             
                   % CHANGE        0.42%             
                                                     
                       HIGH       500.97             
                        LOW       497.95             
                                                     
          Change (%) 1-mnth        2.152             
          Change (%) 3-mnth        2.345             
          Change (%) 1-year       27.014             
                                                     
               52-week high       533.15    10-Jun-13
               52-week low        372.39     5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

