Vietnam index closes up 0.4 pct in cautious trading
October 30, 2013 / 8:32 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes up 0.4 pct in cautious trading

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged up 0.4 percent to close at 499.07 points on
Wednesday, lifted by buying in some blue chips but investors
were cautious ahead of government bond issues, an analyst said.
    Shares of PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's biggest
listed firm, led the market with a 1.57-percent rise. VietinBank
, the country's largest partly private bank in terms of
assets, climbed 1.72 percent.
    Liquidity was low, with 48.8 million shares traded on the
exchange on Wednesday, below the five-day average of 67.9
million shares.
    "Investors are cautiously waiting for more supporting news
from the National Assembly and the U.S. government," analyst
Doan Thi Anh Nguyet at Saigon-Hanoi Securities said.
    The Vietnamese government is seeking the assembly's approval
to raise an additional 170 trillion dong ($8.06 billion) via
bonds to fund investment in the 2014-2016 period, the government
said in its web site. 
    The U.S. Federal Reserve will announce its plan of massive
bond-buying campaign when it concludes a two-day meeting on
Wednesday. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT).
                   VN Index       499.07             
                PREV. CLOSE       497.08             
                   % CHANGE        0.40%             
                                                     
                       HIGH       500.97             
                        LOW       497.95             
                                                     
          Change (%) 1-mnth        2.152             
          Change (%) 3-mnth        2.345             
          Change (%) 1-year       27.014             
                                                     
               52-week high       533.15    10-Jun-13
               52-week low        372.39     5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,080 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

