Vietnam index flat at midday, investors cautious

HANOI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index stood nearly flat by midday on Thursday as investors were cautious with higher stock prices, an analyst said. The index eased 0.05 percent to 498.82 points, having stayed between 500-505 points only three times in the August-October period, with the longest period lasting for six trading sessions, based on Reuters data. "This is a very strong resistance zone, and investors need time to adjust to higher share prices," said analyst Vu Tran Vinh Thuy at Dai Viet Securities. The index, which rose on Tuesday and Wednesday, could further head up in the near term if it secures gains within the next three sessions, he said. Shares of pharmaceutical firm DHG lost the most among blue chips, falling 1.8 percent, while steel producer Hoa Phat was the top riser on Thursday morning, climbing 1.91 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0431 GMT). VN Index 498.82 PREV. CLOSE 499.07 % CHANGE -0.05% HIGH 500.59 LOW 497.8 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.307 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.155 Change (%) 1-year 28.013 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)