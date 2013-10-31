FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index flat at midday, investors cautious
October 31, 2013 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index flat at midday, investors cautious

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 stood nearly flat by midday on Thursday as investors were
cautious with higher stock prices, an analyst said.
    The index eased 0.05 percent to 498.82 points, having stayed
between 500-505 points only three times in the August-October
period, with the longest period lasting for six trading
sessions, based on Reuters data.
    "This is a very strong resistance zone, and investors need
time to adjust to higher share prices," said analyst Vu Tran
Vinh Thuy at Dai Viet Securities.
    The index, which rose on Tuesday and Wednesday, could
further head up in the near term if it secures gains within the
next three sessions, he said.
    Shares of pharmaceutical firm DHG lost the most
among blue chips, falling 1.8 percent, while steel producer Hoa
Phat was the top riser on Thursday morning, climbing
1.91 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0431
GMT). 
                 VN Index       498.82             
              PREV. CLOSE       499.07             
                 % CHANGE       -0.05%             
                                                   
                     HIGH       500.59             
                      LOW        497.8             
                                                   
        Change (%) 1-mnth        1.307             
        Change (%) 3-mnth        2.155             
        Change (%) 1-year       28.013             
                                                   
             52-week high       533.15    10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39     5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

