Vietnam index closes down 0.3 pct in low liquidity
#Healthcare
October 31, 2013 / 8:42 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes down 0.3 pct in low liquidity

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 fell 0.33 percent to close on Thursday, with volume
nearing a three-week low as the market lacked supportive news,
analysts said.
    Volume dropped 11 percent from the previous day to more than
43 million shares, Reuters data showed. The index ended at
497.41 points, having erased gains in the previous two sessions.
    "Investors stayed on the sidelines and waited for supporting
news, so the index has been fairly flat recently," said analyst
Vu Duy Khanh at Navibank Securities.
    Shares of Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Services Co
 lost the most among blue chips, with a 3.05-percent
fall, followed by pharmaceutical firm DHG losing 1.8
percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT).
                   VN Index       497.41            
                PREV. CLOSE       499.07            
                   % CHANGE       -0.33%            
                                                    
                       HIGH       500.59            
                        LOW       497.41            
                                                    
          Change (%) 1-mnth        1.307            
          Change (%) 3-mnth        2.155            
          Change (%) 1-year       28.013            
                                                    
               52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
               52-week low        372.39    5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

