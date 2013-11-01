FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Vietnam index up 0.2 pct at midday, PMI supports
November 1, 2013 / 5:02 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Vietnam index up 0.2 pct at midday, PMI supports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to fix typo paragraph 2)
    HANOI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
edged up 0.16 percent at break on Friday, supported partly by
Vietnam's purchasing managers index (PMI), an analyst said.
    The PMI for October was 51.5 points, suggesting Vietnam's
industrial sector extended expansion for the second month in a
row after four months in decline earlier this year, HSBC said in
a report on Friday. 
    "But the PMI only has a modest effect on the news-lacking
share market," said analyst Tran Minh Hoang from Vietcombank
Securities, adding that the PMI was in line with market
expectations.
    The index would linger around 500 points next week due to a
lack of supportive news, Hoang said.
    PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm,
led the rise, with shares advancing 0.78 percent, followed by
dairy product maker Vinamilk that rose 0.71 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index        498.2            
              PREV. CLOSE       497.41            
                 % CHANGE        0.16%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       499.27            
                      LOW       496.93            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth         0.97            
        Change (%) 3-mnth         1.13            
        Change (%) 1-year        28.06            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39    5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

