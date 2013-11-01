FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index ends down 0.1 pct, low liquidity
November 1, 2013 / 8:58 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index ends down 0.1 pct, low liquidity

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
eased 0.07 percent to end at 497.08 points in low liquidity as
the market lacked supportive news, analysts said on Friday.
    A total of 42.5 million shares were traded, below the
five-day average of 53.2 million, Reuters data showed.
    Investors remained cautious after higher stock prices in
recent sessions, when the index rose beyond 500 points, manager
Doan Minh Quan at ACB Securities said.
    Shares of Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Services Co
 lost the most, falling 1.57 percent.
    Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Bank advanced the
most among banks, with stocks gaining 0.6 percent.
    The lender reported its January-September net profit rising
4.6 percent from a year ago to 1.66 trillion dong ($78.7
million), it said in a financial statement filed via the
exchange on Thursday.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       497.08            
              PREV. CLOSE       497.41            
                 % CHANGE       -0.07%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       499.27            
                      LOW       496.93            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth         0.97            
        Change (%) 3-mnth         1.13            
        Change (%) 1-year        28.06            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39    5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,080 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

