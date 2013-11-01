Vietnam index ends down 0.1 pct, low liquidity

HANOI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index eased 0.07 percent to end at 497.08 points in low liquidity as the market lacked supportive news, analysts said on Friday. A total of 42.5 million shares were traded, below the five-day average of 53.2 million, Reuters data showed. Investors remained cautious after higher stock prices in recent sessions, when the index rose beyond 500 points, manager Doan Minh Quan at ACB Securities said. Shares of Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Services Co lost the most, falling 1.57 percent. Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Bank advanced the most among banks, with stocks gaining 0.6 percent. The lender reported its January-September net profit rising 4.6 percent from a year ago to 1.66 trillion dong ($78.7 million), it said in a financial statement filed via the exchange on Thursday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT). VN Index 497.08 PREV. CLOSE 497.41 % CHANGE -0.07% HIGH 499.27 LOW 496.93 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.97 Change (%) 3-mnth 1.13 Change (%) 1-year 28.06 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,080 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)