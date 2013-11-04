FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.1 pct, caution about earnings
November 4, 2013 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.1 pct, caution about earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
edged up 0.11 percent at Monday's break while cautious investors
were waiting for some corporate earnings expected to be low, an
analyst said.
    "Good corporate earnings have been released, now it is time
for firms with low earnings," said analyst Vu Thi Thu Trang at
APEC Securities, adding that the VN Index could move little this
week.
    Outlook would still be positive, after Vietnam's high
purchasing managers index for October released last week
indicated further expansion, she added. 
    Dairy product maker Vinamilk led the rising chart,
with shares advancing 0.71 percent, followed by Petrovietnam
Drilling and Well Services Co that gained 2.4 percent. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       497.63            
              PREV. CLOSE       497.08            
                 % CHANGE        0.11%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       498.49            
                      LOW       495.68            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        0.983            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        0.944            
        Change (%) 1-year        28.13            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39    5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.