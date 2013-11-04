FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index flat, eyes on energy, property stocks
November 4, 2013 / 8:31 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index flat, eyes on energy, property stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
ended flat on Monday due partly to a lack of supportive news but
volume edged up slightly as interest went to shares in the
energy and real estate sectors, analysts and a trader said.
    Shares of Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Services Company
 was the top riser, advancing 3.2 percent. 
    Among the stocks of real estate firms, Tu Liem Urban
Development Co closed up 2.92 percent at 14,100 dong
($0.67) each, having extended an uptrend that began in late
September.
    "Investors expect a warming up on the real estate market," a
Hanoi-based trader said, citing the interest in NTL shares.
    Volume jumped 53.2 percent to 65 million shares on Monday
and analysts expected the index to rise in the next two months,
given a positive economic outlook.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       497.07             
              PREV. CLOSE       497.08             
                 % CHANGE        0.00%             
                                                   
                     HIGH       498.49             
                      LOW       495.68             
                                                   
        Change (%) 1-mnth        0.983             
        Change (%) 3-mnth        0.944             
        Change (%) 1-year        28.13             
                                                   
             52-week high       533.15    10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39     5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,080 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

