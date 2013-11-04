Vietnam index flat, eyes on energy, property stocks

HANOI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended flat on Monday due partly to a lack of supportive news but volume edged up slightly as interest went to shares in the energy and real estate sectors, analysts and a trader said. Shares of Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Services Company was the top riser, advancing 3.2 percent. Among the stocks of real estate firms, Tu Liem Urban Development Co closed up 2.92 percent at 14,100 dong ($0.67) each, having extended an uptrend that began in late September. "Investors expect a warming up on the real estate market," a Hanoi-based trader said, citing the interest in NTL shares. Volume jumped 53.2 percent to 65 million shares on Monday and analysts expected the index to rise in the next two months, given a positive economic outlook. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT). VN Index 497.07 PREV. CLOSE 497.08 % CHANGE 0.00% HIGH 498.49 LOW 495.68 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.983 Change (%) 3-mnth 0.944 Change (%) 1-year 28.13 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,080 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)