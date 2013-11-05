FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.2 pct at midday
November 5, 2013 / 5:01 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.2 pct at midday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
edged up 0.24 percent at the break on Tuesday in mixed trading,
with buying in smaller firms offsetting losses in some blue
chips, analysts said.
    Liquidity was higher than in recent days, with 45 million
shares traded on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange in the morning
session alone. The five-day average has been 48 million shares,
according to exchange data.
    Military Bank lost 0.8 percent, real estate company
Vingroup fell 0.75 percent and pharmaceutical firm DHG
 was down 0.9 percent.
    Some of the blue chips started to rally from Monday, with
Vinacafe Bien Hoa Co the top riser, advancing 4.55
percent. Insurer Baoviet Holdings, confectionary firm
Kinh Do Corp and Pha Lai Thermal Power climbed
about 1 percent each.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT). 
                 VN Index       498.27             
              PREV. CLOSE       497.07             
                 % CHANGE        0.24%             
                                                   
                     HIGH       498.86             
                      LOW       495.84             
                                                   
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -0.086             
        Change (%) 3-mnth        0.487             
        Change (%) 1-year        32.46             
                                                   
             52-week high       533.15    10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39     5-Nov-12

