Vietnam index closes up 0.55 pct, property stocks rise

HANOI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed up 0.55 percent at 499.79 points on Tuesday as some blue chips rallied and investors were also interested in buying small and mid-cap firms, analysts said. Shares of real estate firm Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp climbed 1.61 percent and were traded the most, with 6.4 million shares changing hands. HAGL Co was also up at 0.9 percent. "Investors bought shares in the construction and real estate sectors as they expect solid earnings in the last quarter," said analyst Pham Van Khoa at Bao Viet Securities. The index would rise further, but in a moderate pace because investors' selling demand is still solid, he said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT). VN Index 499.79 PREV. CLOSE 497.07 % CHANGE 0.55% HIGH 500.28 LOW 495.84 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.086 Change (%) 3-mnth 0.487 Change (%) 1-year 32.46 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)